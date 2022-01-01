MarketPeak Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007003 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

