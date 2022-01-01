Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.34. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 3,454 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 58.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

