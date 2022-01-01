Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 10,980 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 30th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92.
Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $44.60 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 318.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
