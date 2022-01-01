Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 10,980 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $44.60 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 318.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

