Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,650,000. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,914.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,770.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

