Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 1,707 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 4.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.72% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $27,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after buying an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.74 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

