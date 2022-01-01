Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

