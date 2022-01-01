LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 12,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 311,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

LMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

