LSV Asset Management Sells 131,700 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Capri worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

