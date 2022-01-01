LSV Asset Management Sells 11,800 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.57% of Beazer Homes USA worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BZH opened at $23.22 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

