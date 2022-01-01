LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after buying an additional 185,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.