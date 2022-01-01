LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.