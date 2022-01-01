Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 246,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

