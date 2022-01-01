Lossless Market Capitalization Hits $34.93 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $34.93 million and $1.98 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.40 or 0.07876912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,692.36 or 0.99851140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

