Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

RIDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,404,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.