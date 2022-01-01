LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Trading 2.6% Higher

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

