Lokken Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

