Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $340.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

