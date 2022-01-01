LOCGame (LOCG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, LOCGame has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $6.66 million and $247,175.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.66 or 0.07899343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,778.43 or 0.99906219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

