Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 36,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average is $222.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

