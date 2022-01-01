Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

