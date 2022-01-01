Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,288 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of RPAR stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

