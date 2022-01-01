Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

