Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 126.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

