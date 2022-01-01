Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 118,288 Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 431.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.24% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,607,000 after buying an additional 2,095,592 shares during the last quarter.

RPAR stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

