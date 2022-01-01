Lincoln National Corp Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $168.36 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.14. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

