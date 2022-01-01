Lincoln National Corp Has $1.57 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.79 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

