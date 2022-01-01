Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.