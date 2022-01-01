Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

NULG stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

