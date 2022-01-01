Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,193 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,355,000 after acquiring an additional 248,214 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

