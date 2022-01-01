Lincoln National Corp Acquires 8,375 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.