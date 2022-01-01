Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion -$127.14 million 22.35 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 27.63

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 9 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors 260 1363 1979 79 2.51

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 8.37% 35.65% 8.75% Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors -0.60% 15.62% 7.64%

Volatility & Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

