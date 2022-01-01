Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.85. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 42,537 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$222.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

