Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.77

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.77 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.32). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 177.90 ($2.39), with a volume of 633,409 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.96.
About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.