Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.77

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.77 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.32). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 177.90 ($2.39), with a volume of 633,409 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.96.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 134,417 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £250,015.62 ($336,087.67).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

