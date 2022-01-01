Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Landstar System stock opened at $179.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.09. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 67.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Landstar System by 98,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

