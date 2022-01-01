Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Sells A$327,600.00 in Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) insider Stuart Crow sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.68), for a total value of A$327,600.00 ($237,391.30).

Stuart Crow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lake Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stuart Crow 500,000 shares of Lake Resources stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 25.44 and a current ratio of 25.60.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.