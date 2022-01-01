Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KUASF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

KUASF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

