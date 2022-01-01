Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.56

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.56 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.60 ($0.22). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 16.38 ($0.22), with a volume of 685,870 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of £70.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

