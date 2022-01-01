Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 24,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

