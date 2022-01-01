Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,906 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,605,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,725,000 after purchasing an additional 86,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,675,000 after purchasing an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 585,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $69.55 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37.

