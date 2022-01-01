Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 70.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 226,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter.

IBDQ opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

