Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

