Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 5,663 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

