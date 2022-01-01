Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $457,310.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

