KeyFi Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $4,273.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.11 or 0.07816370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00074486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.57 or 0.99862173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007785 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

