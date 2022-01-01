Kevin William Smith Sells 11,345 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 134.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

