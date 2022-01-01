Kendall Capital Management Has $401,000 Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

