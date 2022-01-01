Kendall Capital Management Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,770.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

