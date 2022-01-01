Kendall Capital Management Buys New Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $26.44 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

