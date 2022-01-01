Kattana (KTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $175,430.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00010724 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $175,430.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.07777290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.66 or 0.99668130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007739 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,026 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

