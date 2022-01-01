KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 230,045 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after buying an additional 255,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,150,000 after buying an additional 289,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 541,250 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

